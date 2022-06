This 800m FINAL was close!



FINKE⏱️7:39.36

WELLBROCK +00.27

ROMANCHUK +00.69



For the first time at the World Champs, the difference between 1st and 3rd place in the men's 800m freestyle final is fewer than one second!#FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/98niePRFuU