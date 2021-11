#EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma #CumbreVieja



Hard work for our #RapidMappingTeam today



The 4⃣6⃣th updated map has just been released (the second update of the day)



As of 6 November at 07:14 UTC:

▶️Extent of the lava flow: 993.6 ha (+1.2 ha in ~12h)

▶️2,593 destroyed buildings 🏠(+6) pic.twitter.com/2rHuUMSLXE