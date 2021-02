@Facebook explain why #Whatsapp is taking me to the past as far back as 1970? Was mark zuckerberg even born by then?#loriiro #AishaBuhari #mark lee #BanTwitter #Binance #BlackLivesMatter #UhuruKwaGround #kooapp #LEE TAEYONG #Lee Jeno #jungwoo #DOGE pic.twitter.com/i564kRRKkJ