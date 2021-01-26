Chanel se queda en familia para mostrar su colección virtual de Alta Costura

De la mano de una experta en la familia de retinoides, dejamos las dudas resueltas
Penélope Cruz, Carlota Casiraghi, Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Paradis... Chanel reunió este martes a sus celebridades para mostrar la colección de Alta Costura primavera-verano, en un desfile desde el Grand Palais de París retransmitido en redes y que fue un homenaje a la alegría y la ligereza.
The masculine-feminine spirit of a tweed trouser suit worn with a crown of flowers — the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection, filmed by Anton Corbijn.#CHANELHauteCouture #CHANEL #CHANELShow— CHANEL (@CHANEL) January 26, 2021
See all the looks at https://t.co/8Yu89Dwoma pic.twitter.com/3HU6Tp9cg1
A joyous occasion calls for luminous colours — a lace ensemble with— CHANEL (@CHANEL) January 26, 2021
flower-embroidered cuffs opened the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture show.#CHANELHauteCouture #CHANEL #CHANELShow
See all the looks at https://t.co/8Yu89DeNuC pic.twitter.com/EvC8TszjgC
'La mariée' appeared in an ecru satin crêpe wedding dress from the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection, embroidered by Lesage with rhinestone-and-pearl butterflies.#CHANELHauteCouture #CHANEL #CHANELShow— CHANEL (@CHANEL) January 26, 2021
See all the looks at https://t.co/rNMAuWG4kg pic.twitter.com/72CwiIl0B3
De la mano de una experta en la familia de retinoides, dejamos las dudas resueltas
Te decimos cómo se usa correctamente la maquinilla depiladora
Con estos consejos, tu labial no se quedará en el tejido de tu EPI
|Lo último
|Lo más leído