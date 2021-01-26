Servicios
26 de enero de 2021
26.01.2021
Chanel se queda en familia para mostrar su colección virtual de Alta Costura

El desfile desde el Grand Palais de París fue retransmitido en redes y supuso un homenaje a la alegría y la ligereza

26.01.2021 | 23:13
Colección de Alta Costura primavera-verano de Chanel
Colección de Alta Costura primavera-verano de Chanel

Penélope Cruz, Carlota Casiraghi, Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Paradis... Chanel reunió este martes a sus celebridades para mostrar la colección de Alta Costura primavera-verano, en un desfile desde el Grand Palais de París retransmitido en redes y que fue un homenaje a la alegría y la ligereza.

La directora creativa de la firma, Virginie Viard, apostó por vestidos rectos de corte juvenil, con volumen en las faldas en colores primaverales, en una gama de pasteles y con toques de rosa fucsia y turquesa. Abrió la pasarela un conjunto de encaje con blusa blanca de mangas francesas y falda bohemia hasta los pies en un llamativo rosa, un contraste de colores pensado para alegrar el ambiente.



El vídeo -emitido en la web de la Federación francesa de Alta Costura y Moda, organizadora de la Semana de la Moda de París- arrancó con todo el elenco de modelos paseando por el Grand Palais, el emblemático edificio de finales del siglo XIX con techo acristalado donde la marca escenifica siempre sus presentaciones.  En blanco y negro, las modelos aparecían ante una carpa blanca y una pasarela circular, rodeada de pérgolas con flores y algunas invitadas: las embajadoras y rostros de la firma.

Cuando otras 'maisons' buscan reinventar formatos, presentan películas y se adentran en la ficción para mostrar sus colecciones, Chanel se decanta por la simplicidad y su particular familia, que no se pierde un desfile, ni siquiera aquellos en los que se imponen restricciones de público por el contexto sanitario a causa del coronavirus. De pronto, se hace el color y el blanco y negro da paso a un despliegue primaveral. ¿Una metáfora de que no hay que perder la esperanza?

Bordados y flores

La colección estuvo llena de bordados de flores trabajados a mano, volantes de encaje y tul, chaquetas y chalecos de pedrería. Los pantalones masculinos, que modernizan la silueta, contrastaron con minivestidos de lentejuelas con un toque ochentero.



Un traje en 'tweed' en tonos rosáceos formado por chaleco y pantalón de talle alto dio un punto juvenil a un estilismo formal, como sucedió también con las chaquetas de sastrería, abotonadas hasta el cuello, pero dejando el ombligo al aire.

Viard, que durante treinta años fue la mano derecha del icónico diseñador de la firma el alemán Karl Lagerfeld, le sucedió tras su muerte en 2019 y, aunque ha retomado la estética tradicional de la casa, busca rejuvenecerla y simplificar el estilismo con menos accesorios.

Apuesta por la comodidad

Con diademas de flores, el estilo quedaba a medio camino entre el de una boda de verano en la naturaleza y un cuento de hadas, un efecto intensificado por el último estilismo, un vestido de novia con cuello mao y bordados de mariposas, que la modelo lució cabalgando sobre un caballo blanco.



Los accesorios se movieron entre el clasicismo y la comodidad, con merceditas de tacón bajo en el binomio preferido de la marca, el blanco y el negro. Destacaron también los relojes masculinos, único accesorio en el brazo, que contrastaban con la feminidad del 'look', compuesto por blusas de encaje y faldas de volantes.

En Instagram, Chanel avanzó algunas de sus siluetas con sus 'retratos de familia', como los describió, en los que aparecían sus 'embajadoras y amigas': actrices como Penélope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Lily-Rose Depp y Alma Jodorowsky, y las cantantes Vanessa Paradis e Izïa Higelin, entre otras.

El desfile se enmarca en las presentaciones de Alta Costura primavera-verano 2021 de la Semana de la Moda de París, inaugurada este lunes y que ha obligado a sus diseñadores a desfilar a puerta cerrada y recurrir al formato digital, una modernización técnica impuesta a marchas forzadas, pero que ha posibilitado un mayor eco en redes.
