'Facial-cupping', el secreto de belleza de Kim Kardashian que puedes hacer tú mismo

'Face-cupping' es un tratamiento facial que se dio a conocer durante las Olimpiadas de Pekín en 2008 ya que muchas de las atletas utilizaban este método. De hecho, una de las 'celebrities' más conocidas y más seguidas del momento, Kim Kardashian, también utiliza esta técnica por sus resultados satisfactorios y notables.
El tratamiento consiste en estimular el flujo sanguíneo hacia los tejidos de la piel y reforzar el sistema linfático para disminuir la inflamación. Es decir, todo este proceso tiene como objetivo lograr la sutil eliminación de las arrugas y las finas líneas de expresión faciales.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Have you tried face cupping????? I've read alot about this and I've been so interested, this little rubber cup that's supposed to increase blood circulation, thighten, brighten and de-puff you face??What do you think? It actually felt really good and my skin felt tighter after?? I'll keep using it to see how it works after more than one use???????? #facecupping #face #cupping #anastasiabeverlyhills #abh #hairmakeupdiary #makeuptutorialsx0x #linerandbrowsss #fakeupfix #stylevideo #makeupfanatic1 #makegirlz #wakeupandmakeup #fiercesociety #allmodernmakeup #slave2beauty #makeupvideoss #universalhairandmakeup #melformakeup #khindahawari #undiscovered_muas #inssta_makeup #makeupforbarbies #HypnaughtyPower #peachyqueenblog #shimycatsmua #hudabeauty #skincare @wakeupandmakeup @makeupartists_worldwide @shimycatsmua @peachyqueenblog @hypnaughtypower @makeuptutorialsx0x @tutoriais @hairmakeupdiary
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
GET RID OF DULL SKIN | FACIAL CUPPING _____________________________________________________ Facial cupping increases the blood circulation to the skin. Increasing the blood circulation brings nutrients and brings oxygen to the surface of the skin. I wasn't sure how I felt about this method but after I gave it a try I have defiantly became a believer and saw wonderful results immediately! (PS, this won't cause future sagging) _____________________________________________________ BENEFITS ??Stimulates collagen production ??Reduces puffiness ??Opens up the pores and allows products to penetrate more efficiently ??Gives the skin a healthy glow ??Plumps up wrinkles ??Increases Lymphatic flow and drainage _____________________________________________________ T—I—P—S ??Make sure you have a THICK oil or face cream. I use the @mettaskincare anti-aging Face Balm. This works perfectly and has so many skin care benefits, I believed this gave me that extra glow. ?? DONT hold this to long on your skin. As soon as you feel suction, gently push it in an upwards motion. ??DONT do it longer then 10 minutes. If your doing this to get rid of pigmentation, dullness, or wrinkles, do it 2-3x a week. ??I DONT RECOMMEND this for people with rosacea and broken capillaries. ____________________________________________________ Products- I got this set for only $14 on Amazon!! ?? The brand- Spequix. I also am using Metta Skin Cares anti-aging face Balm and you can get 10% off and save some money using the code "ESTIEBESTIE". SONG IS BY Alina Baraz and Galamatis and SONG NAME Can I (TeZ Cadey Remix)
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Treat ur skin right, just like you s treat yourself! . . #antiaging #beautycare #cellumination #clearskin #collagen #cosmetics #esthetician #eyecream #face #facial #glowingskin #glow #healthyskin #instaskincare #mask #naturalskincare #selfcareday #serum #skincareaman #skincareroutine #skinfood #skintreatment #jaderoller #facecupping #Facelift #Faceyoga #Facercise #Noninvasive #Faceworkout
Salimos de shopping por el centro de Murcia y Cartagena para descubrirte algunas de las tiendas más chic del momento
|Lo último
|Lo más leído