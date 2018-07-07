Servicios
07 de julio de 2018
07.07.2018
Una blogger pasa ocho meses sin lavarse el pelo

La mujer revela el brebaje inusual que usa para lavarse el cabello después de renunciar al champú

07.07.2018 | 17:39
Una blogger pasa ocho meses sin lavarse el pelo

Virginia Tapp, de Nueva Gales del Sur, es parte del movimiento #nopoo, tras pasar ocho meses sin lavarse el pelo con champú. Su objetivo es el siguiente: luchar por reducir el impacto medioambiental y limitar el desperdicio de detergentes, plásticos y del champú.

 

Let us unpack this issue of why the world feels so strongly about hair washing. Because the truth is - hair can look, feel and smell completely normal with two bicarb soda washes in eight months. That´s a photo from today. I think people are very sensitive to the idea of not shampooing hair because we have huge irrational fears around two things. The first thing is odour. We spend all our lives trying to mask odours, trying to avoid the smell of living things. We fear that we will some how be rejected by other humans for smelling like a human. And number two is - we are extremely hung up on our appearance. And that´s fine, a little vanity is good. But when people across the world are flipping out about what I do to my hair in a small rural town in Australia, I find that extremely odd. And I think they missed the point of what not shampooing demonstrates - use only what you need. Use less. Don´t use it at all if you don´t need to. Question what is being sold to you. Question why you´re doing what you´re doing. #nopoomethod #useless #plasticfreeliving

Una publicación compartida de Bush Bambinos (@bush_bambinos) el



Esta tendencia cuenta con cada vez más seguidores, entre los que encontramos celebrities como Adele, Gwyneth Paltrow y Shailene Wood, entre otras. Con la convicción de que hoy en día hay más enfermedades capilares que nunca y que esto es provocado por los componentes de los limpiadores, los adeptos de este movimiento eliminan el uso del champú en su rutina de lavado.

La madre de dos niños, que hizo una crónica de su cabello en su blog, Bush Bambinos, dijo: "Para ser sincero, ni siquiera lo he echado de menos, una cosa menos que tengo que hacer en mis días".

La joven, vive con su marido y sus dos hijos en una granja, fuera de la red eléctrica y alejada de la ciudad. En su blog comparte experiencias y consejos para la crianza de los hijos y formas realistas de reducir el desperdicio y limitar las toxinas en el hogar familiar.



Virginia Tapp ha desarrollado un método que consta de una cucharada sopera de bicarbonato de sodio disuelta en una taza de agua tibia y un acondicionador hecho a mano, compuesto por plátano y huevo. Y tras ocho meses utilizando este método ha manifestado que tiene menos nudos y el pelo igual que siempre, ni graso ni seco e igual de bonito que cuando utilizaba champú.

En un mundo en el que la cosmética y el cuidado personal tiene una mayor influencia en nuestras vidas, los analistas han estimado que la industria mundial del cuidado del cabello cuesta unos 100.000 millones de dólares. De esta forna, Virginia Tapp deiende sus ideales a la vez que nos ofrece una alternativa. 

 

Instagram battler. #dontknowhowigothere #chekohbaby

Una publicación compartida de Bush Bambinos (@bush_bambinos) el
