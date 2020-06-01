Servicios
01 de junio de 2020
01.06.2020
John Cusack denuncia haber sido agredido por un policía en las protestas de Chicago

El actor participaba y grababa las reivindicaciones ante la muerte de George Floyd

01.06.2020 | 12:27
Las protestas en Estados Unidos continúan tras la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía. Numerosos vídeos de las manifestaciones circulan por redes sociales no son pocos los artistas y celebridades que se han unido a la reivindicación. Uno de ellos ha sido John Cusack, quien ha compartido un vídeo en el que supuestamente es agredido por un agente.

"A los policías no les gustó que filmara un coche ardiendo, así que vinieron a por mí con porras. Golpeando mi bicicleta. Aquí está el audio", escribió el actor en Twitter el 31 de mayo junto a un clip en el que, si bien la imagen está movida, se puede oír como alguien grita repetidas veces "vete de aquí".




El intérprete, conocido por títulos como Alta fidelidad, 1408, Medianoche en el jardín del bien y del mal o Balas sobre Broadway, ha estado documentando en redes las protestas de Chicago, que siguieron a las manifestaciones de Minneapolis, donde tuvo lugar el fallecimiento de Floyd.

"Me sorprendería mucho si se trata de un evento de uno o dos días. Bien puede ser el comienzo del fin de la repugnante era Trump -gracias a Dios-. Es como un torrente de indignación, una ola que alcanza su punto máximo: en Chicago se trataba de llegar a la Torre Trump durante todo el día", compartió posteriormente el artista. "Me voy, espero que todos estéis a salvo, está realmente terrible ahí fuera, pero es lo que he visto hoy", concluyó.





El actor también explicó después que "muchos de los policías anoche entendieron la ira de los manifestantes e hicieron todo lo posible para reducir la escalada durante el día y la noche". Sin embargo, también relató que "después de que se estableciera el perímetro alrededor de la Torre Trump y se levantaran los puentes, se volvió terrible y violento, la dinámica cambió rápidamente a caos".














