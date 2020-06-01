John Cusack denuncia haber sido agredido por un policía en las protestas de Chicago

Las protestas en Estados Unidos continúan tras la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía. Numerosos vídeos de las manifestaciones circulan por redes sociales no son pocos los artistas y celebridades que se han unido a la reivindicación. Uno de ellos ha sido John Cusack, quien ha compartido un vídeo en el que supuestamente es agredido por un agente.
"A los policías no les gustó que filmara un coche ardiendo, así que vinieron a por mí con porras. Golpeando mi bicicleta. Aquí está el audio", escribió el actor en Twitter el 31 de mayo junto a un clip en el que, si bien la imagen está movida, se puede oír como alguien grita repetidas veces "vete de aquí".
Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
Ahhm here's the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v"
Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event / this may well be the beginning of end of trump loathsome era - thank god -feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head- a wave peaking -Chicsgo scene was about getting to trump tower most of day— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
packing it in - I hope people try to stay safe - it's truly terrible out there - but that's what I saw today -"— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
Many of police I talked to last night - understood rage of the protestors & did their best to deescalate during day & into night -— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
But After perimeter was set around trump tower & bridges raised -it got so fearful and violent - the dynamic changed rapidly into chaos -
