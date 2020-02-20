Servicios
20 de febrero de 2020
20.02.2020
Millie Bobby Brown, cansada de que la sexualicen a sus 16 años

La joven actriz publicó, antes de su fiesta de cumpleaños, un vídeo en Instagram con una profunda reflexión

20.02.2020 | 14:32
Millie Bobby Brown, la famosa Once de 'Stranger Things'.
Millie Bobby Brown, la famosa Once de Stranger Things, cumplió ayer los dulces dieciséis. La joven celebró una fiesta cargada de glamour rodeada de sus seres queridos y amigos, en la que disfrutaron de la música, el photocall y la preciosa tarta con la que sorprendieron a la actriz. Ataviada con un precioso vestido rojo y con un simple moño, Millie quiso compartir con todos sus seguidores lo que sucedió en la fiesta mediante las historias de Instagram. Pero antes de que todo empezase, se tomó unos instantes para compartir una profunda reflexión.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 ?.

Una publicación compartida de mills (@milliebobbybrown) el



"Los 16 se han sentido como si hubiesen tardado mucho tiempo en llegar. Siento que el cambio necesita producirse, no solo para nuestra generación, sino para la próxima. Nuestro mundo necesita amabilidad y apoyo para que los niños podamos creer y tener éxito", comienza diciendo Millie en una publicación en Instagram en la que celebra su dieciséis cumpleaños. Pero no se trata de una foto, sino de un vídeo en el que muestra la realidad detrás de su fama. Un vídeo que tiene de fondo la canción Changes de Justin Bieber y en el que se suceden titulares de todo tipo, nunca positivos para la joven. 'La verdad sobre Millie Bobby Brown', 'Millie Bobby Brown deja Twitter después de ser víctima del bullying', '¿Cuándo ha cambiado Millie Bobby Brown? (Menopausia)', son algunos de los titulares que se recopilan en el vídeo.

Y es que, la actriz saltó a la fama cuatro años atrás, cuando se estrenó la primera temporada de Stranger Things. Con tan solo doce años Millie se convirtió en una estrella emergente y todos sus pasos fueron observados y criticados. De hecho, en el último año y medio la joven ha tenido que enfrentarse a la sexualización de su cuerpo en repetidas ocasiones, un hecho que ha impactado mucho a sus seguidores, especialmente si tenemos en cuenta que tenía entre catorce y quince años cuando empezó a suceder. "Los últimos años no han sido fáciles, lo admito. Hay momentos en los que me siento frustrada por la inexactitud, los comentarios inapropiados, la sexualización y los insultos innecesarios que lo que han hecho ha sido causarme dolor e inseguridad. Pero nunca me van a derrotar. Voy a continuar haciendo lo que amo y difundiendo el mensaje en busca del cambio", continúa diciendo el post de Millie.

En la publicación se pueden ver diversos vídeos en los que Millie es seguida por los paparazzi, quienes no dejan de hacerle fotos, y después salta a las alfombras rojas, donde es fotografiada nuevamente e intenta contentar a todos los fans que la están esperando. Para terminar se muestran varios vídeos de su vida privada, en los que disfruta con su familia y amigos y donde se la ve finalizar el vídeo soplando las velas de su tarta de dieciséis cumpleaños. "Centrémonos en lo que necesitamos cambiar, espero que este vídeos os enseñe sobre las cosas que suceden detrás de los titulares y los flashes de las cámaras. No te preocupes, siempre encontraré una forma de sonreír", finaliza la joven.

Una publicación que han comentado actores como Octavia Spencer: "¡Estás mostrando un tremendo equilibrio en este negocio se construye en base al escrutinio! Disfruta cada faceta de los 16. Confía en mí, (la fama) no se detiene incluso cuando tienes 35 años como yo. Ok, no tengo 35. Continúa así, cariño", la cantante Lauren Jauregui: "¡Te mando mucho amor ángel! ¡Feliz cumpleaños! Sigue prosperando y siendo exactamente quien necesitas ser", o la estilista Kelsey Deenihan: "¡Feliz cumpleaños Mills! La gente siempre intentará derribarte ... ¡Por suerte para ti, eres más fuerte que ellos! Te quiero y estoy tan feliz de verte crecer y compartir esa sonrisa contagiosa con todos los que te rodean. Atención mundo. ¡Tenemos una nueva conductora!".
