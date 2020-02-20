Millie Bobby Brown, cansada de que la sexualicen a sus 16 años

Millie Bobby Brown, la famosa Once de Stranger Things, cumplió ayer los dulces dieciséis. La joven celebró una fiesta cargada de glamour rodeada de sus seres queridos y amigos, en la que disfrutaron de la música, el photocall y la preciosa tarta con la que sorprendieron a la actriz. Ataviada con un precioso vestido rojo y con un simple moño, Millie quiso compartir con todos sus seguidores lo que sucedió en la fiesta mediante las historias de Instagram. Pero antes de que todo empezase, se tomó unos instantes para compartir una profunda reflexión.
16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 ?.
El hijo de Ana Obregón y Alessandro Lequio bromea con la fecha de su diagnóstico
La conocida empresaria ha estado presente en la...
La joven actriz publicó, antes de su fiesta de cumpleaños,...
|Lo último
|Lo más leído