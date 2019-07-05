Servicios
05 de julio de 2019
05.07.2019
Servicios de utilidad

Los 10 famosos que más dinero cobran por subir una foto a sus redes sociales

De los 15.000 euros de Paula Echevarría a los 700.000 euros del Cristiano Ronaldo

05.07.2019 | 09:43

Las redes sociales se han convertido en todo un negocio de lo más rentable para los famosos. Muchos ingresan incluso más dinero por subir una foto luciendo un producto que por su trabajo real.

En España nos encontramos casos como el de la actriz Paula Echevarría que puede llegar a cobrar 15.000 euros por posar en Instagram promocionando una marca o su compañera de trabajo Noelia López, que ha llegado a admitir que por hacer publicidad en la misma red social ha ganado entre 800 y 4.000 euros. 'Influencere' como Madame de Rosa tiene un caché cercano a los 1.00 euros por fotografía y Aless Gibaja, quién además participó en 'Gran Hermano', ha llegado a cobrar hasta 2.000 euros.



Pero estas cifras son minucia si se comparan con lo que ingresan otras 'celebridades'. Estos son los 10 famosos que más dinero cobran por subir una foto a sus redes:

1. Kylie Jenner:

La hermana pequeña de las Kardashian cobra casi 900.000 euros por compartir una fotografía suya con sus 139 millones de seguidores.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

the classics #CONTINENTAL80 @adidasOriginals #createdwithadidas #adidas_Ambassador ?

Una publicación compartida de Kylie (@kyliejenner) el


2. Selena Gómez:

La cantante cuenta con 152 millones de fans en Instagram y se ingresa más de 700.000 euros por hacerse una fotografía publicitaria.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that's been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I'm aware there will always be interests in one's personal life because that's the pace of our 'social' generation. I'm grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I'm eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There's always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn't) but I'll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I'm a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y'all know me and my heart. I can't help it. So I'll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon ?? I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!

Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el


3. Cristiano Ronaldo:

Es el futbolista que más cobra por posar con alguna marca. Concretamente casi 700.000 euros por imagen. Cuenta con 173 millones de seguidores.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sit back and chill out, it's vacation time. @cr7_footwear #espadrilles #handmade

Una publicación compartida de Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) el


4. Kim Kardashian West:

La 'celebritie' EEUU convierte todo lo que toca en oro por ello las firmas pagan más de 600.000 euros por que cuelgue una fotografía para sus más de 142 millones de seguidores.


5. Beyoncé:

La cantante con 128 millones de seguidores se ingresa más de 600.000 euros por posar junto a un producto en Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Beyoncé (@beyonce) el
