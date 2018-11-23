Servicios
23 de noviembre de 2018
23.11.2018
Servicios de utilidad
Murcia
18 / 11º
Cartagena
18 / 13º
Lorca
17 / 9º

Cinco trucos para renovar tu cocina sin tener que hacer obras

Con estas sencillas ideas podrás darle un aire nuevo a la estancia sin dejarte mucho dinero

23.11.2018 | 11:14
Cómo renovar tu cocina sin tener que hacer obras.

La cocina y los baños son las partes de la casa que peor envejecen. Pero los daños que sufren por el uso diario y el paso del tiempo no hacen que nos olvidemos del temor que nos suele dar el tener que realizar obras.

A la hora de reformar la cocina empiezan a surgir numerosas dudas que hacen que esta decisión se suela retrasar. Pero debes saber que para darle un nuevo aire a esta estancia de la casa no necesitas llevar a cabo una gran reforma.

Aquí te proponemos una serie de trucos con los que podrás renovar tu cocina sin necesidad de hacer obras.

Decora y pinta las paredes

Los vinilos, paneles y otros elementos decorativos son una de las opciones más fáciles y económicas para darle un aire nuevo a tu cocina sin necesidad de hacer obras. Este truco para renovar la cocina es uno de los más divertidos ya que tiene un sinfín de posibilidades.

Una de las ideas más divertidas, y que seguro encantará a los más pequeños de la casa, es la de convertir una pared en una pizarra colocando vinilos de este material. Otra opción es aplicar una pintura sintética de acabado mate en una superficie lisa.

En el mercado encontrarás un sinfín de vinilos personalizados o paneles decorativos entre los que podrás elegir el diseño que más se adapte a tus gustos y dotar a tu cocina de personalidad propia.

Cambia el suelo


Hoy en día puedes encontrar en el mercado una gran variedad de suelos de vinilo en láminas: con imitación de madera, cerámica, en todo tipo de colores, etcétera. Para cambiar el suelo de la cocina con este material solo necesitarás colocar sobre él un plástico aislante para protegerlo de la humedad, poner encima una base para pegar las láminas y colocar el suelo que hayas escogido.

Pinta los armarios


Uno de los trucos más sencillos para renovar tu cocina sin hacer obras es pintar los muebles en lugar de cambiarlos. En la actualidad existe una gran variedad de productos con los que podrás aplicar una buena capa de pintura, sean del material que sean.




Si tus armarios son de madera sólo tendrás que aplicar sobre ellos una capa de barniz para que recuperen su brillo y luzcan como nuevos.




Cambia los tiradores de los muebles

Te sorprenderá el efecto que conseguirás con este truco para renovar la cocina. Cambia los tiradores de las puertas de los armarios por unos nuevos que combinen con algún otro accesorio de la estancia. Para cambiar los tiradores bastará con quitarlos, aplicar una masilla selladora donde estaban los agujeros, lijarlo bien y colocar los nuevos.




Da un nuevo aire a tus azulejos


Si no quieres hacer obras en la cocina pero te aburre ver siempre los mismos azulejos, puedes dejarlos como nuevos con un poco de pintura. En las tiendas de bricolaje encontrarás espráis y pinturas especiales para este tipo de material.

Prueba a pintar los azulejos con esmaltes que combinen con los muebles y la encima o con tonos mates para darle un toque más original. Una solución fácil y económica para dejar tu cocina como nueva.
