La impresionante forma de un iceberg perfecto

En las últimas horas se ha propagado por las redes la imagen de un iceberg tan perfecto que parece haberse construido de forma manual. Sin embargo, en realidad se trata de un iceberg comúnmente conocido como tabular o isla de hielo. Ha sido la cuenta oficial de la NASA la que ha publicado en Twitter la viralizada fotografía.





From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z