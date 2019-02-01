Servicios
01 de febrero de 2019
01.02.2019
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Murcia
15 / 6º
Cartagena
15 / 8º
Lorca
12 / 3º
EN DIRECTO
LaLiga Santander: Villarreal - Espanyol

Así son las 10 habitaciones más lujosas y caras del mundo

Suites con mayordomo, paredes de Swarovski o piscinas infinitas es lo que encontrarás en esta lista

03.02.2019 | 12:29
Despertarse aquí no está a a la altura de todos los bolsillos.
Despertarse aquí no está a a la altura de todos los bolsillos.

Elegir el hotel perfecto es uno de los mayores quebraderos de cabeza que surgen al planear un viaje. Pero aunque la mayoría de los mortales nos decantamos siempre por los que tengan el mejor precio, algunos pocos afortunados pueden permitirse todo tipo de comodidades y alojarse en algunos de los hoteles más lujosos.

La revista Elite Travel elige cada año las habitaciones de hotel más lujosas y caras del mundo. Estas son sólo las diez primeras.

1. La suite Royal Penthouse del Hotel President Wilson en Ginebra

La suite Royal Penthouse ocupa por completo la octava planta del hotel President Wilson en Ginebra, Suiza. A través de sus grandes ventanales se puede disfrutar de las increíbles vistas del lago Lemán y del Mont-Blanc.

Los agraciados que puedan pasar una noche en esta suite serán recibidos al llegar por una luminosa entrada engalanada con un piano y una mesa de billar, entre otras comodidades. Eso sí, esta habitación no es apta para cualquier bolsillo ya que cuesta la friolera de 80.000 dólares (unos 70.000 euros) por noche.









2. La suite Five-Beedroom Terrace del Hotel The Mark en Nueva York

Esta lujosa suite se encuentra en la planta 14ª del hotel The Mark, el corazón de Nueva York. Cuenta con cinco habitaciones, cinco baños, un vestidor, salón, comedor y una impresionante terraza con vistas a Central Park. Además, cuenta con otras comodidades que harán las delicias de sus huéspedes, como abrillantado diario de zapatos y la entrega cada mañana del New York Times y del Wall Street Jounal. Una noche en esta suite cuesta nada más y nada menos que 75.000 dólares (65.570 euros).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love at first trip€

Una publicación compartida de The Mark Hotel (@themarkhotelny) el




 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Letting in the fresh air and natural light

Una publicación compartida de The Mark Hotel (@themarkhotelny) el




3. La suite Penthouse del Hôtel Martinez de Cannes

Situada en el séptimo piso del Hôtel Martinez, conocido anteriormente como el Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, se encuentra esta espectacular habitación, una de las preferidas por las estrellas para hospedarse durante el Festival de Cannes. Entre otras comodidades cuenta con cuatro habitaciones, una terraza con vistas a la Bahía de Cannes, jacuzzi, baño turco y su propio servicio de mayordomo. Eso sí, cuesta 53.200 dólares la noche (más de 46.000 euros).







4. La suite Penhouse del Hotel Faena de Miami

Esta moderna suite cuenta con cinco habitaciones, cada una con su propio balcón, repartidas en sus dos pisos. El director de cine Baz Luhrmann y su mujer, la diseñadora y escenógrafa Catherine Martin, son los responsables del diseño de la suite, inspirado en el Gran Gatsby. Detalles en rojo, dorado y estampado animal copan la decoración de este lugar, que cuesta la friolera de 50.000 dólares por noche (más de 43.000 euros).




5. Hilltop Villa, del Resort Laucala Island en Fiji

Una noche en esta villa de la isla privada de Laucala te costará 45.000 dólares por noche (Unos 39.000 euros). Eso sí, prepárate para disfrutar de 16.000 metros cuadrados de naturaleza en los que se encuentran tres viviendas separadas: Delana, la casa principal tiene una habitación con vestidor, biblioteca, piscina con cascada y baño; Dua, perfecta para alojarse dos personas y Rua, una casa para invitados con otra piscina y un salón.






Pero no creas que el dinero lo es todo. Si quieres alojarte aquí deberás contar además con la aprobación del dueño del resort, que no es otro el billonario y dueño de Red Bull Dietrick Mateschitz.

6. La suite Grand Riad del Hotel Mansour de Marruecos

La opulencia y el lujo se dejan notar en cada detalle de esta suite del Hotel Mansour: paredes bañadas en oro, suelos de ónix, mosaicos y un largo etcétera. Los agraciados que puedan pisar Grand Riad se encontrarán con tres habitaciones únicas, jardín privado, piscina e incluso un cine. Una noche en este palacete te dejará un agujero en el bolsillo de 38.000 euros (43.480 dólares).







7. La suite Penthouse del Hotel Cala Di Volpe de Cerdeña

En los últimos años Porto Cervo se ha convertido en uno de los destinos más populares de Italia para los amantes del lujo y de la riqueza. Pero si hay un lugar que destaca por encima del resto en este municipio es sin duda alguna este ático del Hotel Cala Di Volpe. Por unos 36.000 euros (41.177 dólares) la noche podrás disfrutar de las tres habitaciones, solárium, área de fitness, piscina privada y terraza que tiene esta suite.




 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Experience the timeless #elegance of the #hotelcaladivolpe #theluxurycollection #discovercostasmeralda #spglife

Una publicación compartida de Hotel Cala Di Volpe (@hotelcaladivolpe) el




8. La suite Royal del Hotel Plaza en Nueva York

La suite Royal de este icónico hotel neoyorquino cuesta 40.000 dólares por noche (unos 35.000 euros). Los huéspedes que puedan pagar este dineral disfrutarán de sus tres habitaciones, ascensor privado, biblioteca, gimnasio o vistas a la Quinta Avenida.



9. Suite Princess Grace del Hôtel De Paris de Mónaco

Este lujoso hotel, que acogió la recepción de la boda del Príncipe Rainiero de Mónaco y Grace Kelly, quiso rendir un pequeño homenaje a la actriz con este apartamento repleto de muebles de acabados femeninos y de detalles nacarados. En él encontrarás además dos habitaciones, una oficina, un jacuzzi, baños lujosos, salón, comedor y una piscina infinita. Eso sí, cada noche aquí cuesta 37.000 dólares (más de 32.000 euros).



10. La Suite 5000 del Hotel Mandarin Oriental de Nueva York

Por 36.000 dólares la noche (31.483 euros) podrás alojarte en esta suite y disfrutar de las increíbles vistas de Central Park desde el piso 50º del hotel. Entre sus comodidades cuenta con tres habitaciones, un salón-comedor con espacio para diez personas, una pared de cristales de Swarovski y un sistema por el que los huéspedes pueden comprar los cuadros y las obras de arte que adornan sus paredes sólo con pulsar el botón de un iPad.



Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook
Lo último Lo más leído
noticias de LaOpinióndeMurciaMapa web
Región
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemurcia.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Murcia, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies