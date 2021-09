#LaPalmaEruption🌋



The emissions of #SO2 into the atmosphere from the ongoing eruption in #LaPalma continue



⬇️Sulphur dioxide total column on 28 Sept at 20:00 UTC will reach Svalbard, as forecasted by our Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service #CAMS (@Windycom visualisation) pic.twitter.com/BNKhqBFJjE