31 de enero de 2019
31.01.2019
El mural de Murcia que triunfa en Instagram

La cuenta oficial de la red social ha compartido la pintura que Kobra pintó en el Centro Cultural Puertas de Castilla y recibe cientos de miles de 'me gusta'

31.01.2019 | 14:09

El mural que el artista Eduardo Kobra pintó en la fachada del Centro Cultural Puertas de Castilla de Murcia está arrasando en Instagram. El reconocido grafitero brasileño, reclamado en cada rincón del mundo, dejó plasmado en los 200 metros cuadrados del lateral del centro cultural murciano un gigantesco retrato de Salvador Dalí en 2017, el que fue su primer trabajo en España.

Ahora, el emblemático Dalí que clava sus ojos sobre Murcia está siendo admirado por cientos de miles de usuarios de todo el mundo en Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

?? Jean-Michel Basquiat ?? Salvador Dalí ?? Tupac Shakur Self-taught muralist Eduardo Kobra (@kobrastreetart) depicts these larger-than-life figures with giant murals all over the world. "The personalities in my portraits are people who inspire me because they fought for peace, respect and family," Eduardo says. The muralist from Sao Paulo, Brazil, adds that public art "gives young people the chance to take an interest in these topics, and to appreciate figures who made the world better, more dignified and more human." Eduardo is grateful to have the opportunity to literally paint the town, even if it forces him to come face-to-face with one of his biggest fears. "I am very scared of heights," he says, noting that he makes sure to use all the proper safety equipment. "But painting the streets at such a large scale is a great privilege. It lets me take my art to people of all social classes." Take a tour of Eduardo's larger-than-life murals, today on our story. Photo by @kobrastreetart

Una publicación compartida de Instagram (@instagram) el


La cuenta oficial de la red social compartió este miércoles una fotografía del mural de Kobra y y a ha recibido más de 440.000 'me gusta' y 3.800 comentarios. Junto con la imagen, Instagram ha publicado un texto con información sobre el artista.

Además de esta publicación, Instagram ha subido una serie de historias con otros murales del brasileño para dar a conocer su trabajo.

Kobra, que dejó su huella en el hospital de Madonna en África y saltó a los medios al firmar el mural más grande del mundo (5.742 metros cuadrados de pintura en Sao Paulo), destaca por el uso de colores intensos, figuras geométricas y la potencia de sus imágenes.

Para el artista brasileño, "las calles son el museo de arte más democrático que existe", y no hay diferencias entre el arte callejero y el que se ve en las galerías.

