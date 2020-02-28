Las imágenes dela semana

Farima Hosini, 9, reacts after receiving results for an English exam she took, outside a makeshift school in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis SEARCH "LESBOS CAMPS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Olinda (Brazil), 24/02/2020.- A giant doll representing the image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, during a Carnival parade in Olinda, Pernambuco state, Brazil, 24 February 2020. The Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and the Presidents of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and France, Emmanuel Macron, among others were displayed in the traditional parade of giant dolls of the Olinda Carnival. A challenging Greta, four meters high and made of papier-mache, fiberglass, icopor, wood, aluminum, and textiles, led this year the traditional parade 'Apoteose dos Giant Bonecos de Olinda', one of the most massive of the fourth day Carnival in Brazil. (Brasil, Francia) EFE/EPA/Ney Douglas
La candidata presidencial demócrata de 2020 en EE. UU. Y la senadora estadounidense Elizabeth Warren se reflejan en las gafas de un asistente a un acto. REUTERS
Un mono guereza con su bebé recién nacido en el zoológico de Praga. REUTERS
Una escena de la calle se refleja en un cartel de la campaña electoral del Partido Azul y Blanco que representa al Primer Ministro israelí Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS
Los manifestantes palestinos discuten con las fuerzas israelíes durante una protesta. REUTERS
El Dr. Joachim Schouteten de la Universidad de Gante posa con un grillo entre los dientes. REUTERS
Trabajadores médicos fuera de un hospital en Daegu, Corea del Sur. REUTERS