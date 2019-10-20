Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Japón de MotoGP

El español(Repsol Honda RC 213 V) se adjudicóel décimo de la temporada, al vencer en solitario elque se disputó este domingo en el circuito Twin Ring Motegi, por delante del francés(Yamaha YZR M 1) y el italiano Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP19).Márquez iguala con esta victoria en la tercera posición con las 54 que consiguió en su época el australiano Mick Doohan y sólo con los italianos, por delante de él, que paradójicamente se quedó sin gasolina antes de poder llegar a su taller tras ganar la carrera.Con la segunda posición, Fabio Quartararo se adjudicó matemáticamente el título dePoco antes de iniciarse la carrera se supo que esta contaría con un protagonista menos, el español Tito Rabat, quien además de ser sancionado con salir desde la calle de talleres cinco segundos después de que partiese la misma, por montaral estar ya "muy desgastado" el séptimo y último con el que podía contar para la temporada, se vio aquejado por las molestias en la muñeca derecha tras un accidente acaecido antes de llegar a Japón, que le hizo desistir de su intención de disputar la prueba.Ya en la competición en sí,, que realizó a la perfección para encarar en primera posición la curva de final de recta con el francés Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) pegado a su rebufo tras superar a su propio compañero de equipo, el italiano Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1), quien de hecho perdió cuatro posiciones.al superarlo en la vuelta inicial, pero el líder del equipo Repsol Honda le devolvió el adelantamiento de manera inmisericorde antes de concluir el primer giro para cambiar por completo de ritmo y ya en el primer parcial de la segunda vuelta endosar ocho décimas de segundo al francés y más de un segundo al tercero, que ya era Morbidelli.(Yamaha YZR M 1) no hizo una buena salida y del cuarto puesto que ocupó pasó a la séptima plaza al final de la vuelta inicial, con Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP19),(Ducati Desmosedici GP19) y Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V), por delante de él.Márquez hizo su primera vuelta rápida en el segundo giro, en el que logró más de un segundo de ventaja sobre Quartararo, que fue el único que pudo aguantar el tirón inicial del campeón español y dejó un poco más atrás a un nutrido de pilotos queQuartararo no se arredró con ese ataque inicial de Márquez y poco a poco le fue restando diferencias para ponerse a poco más de ocho décimas de segundo en la cuarta vuelta y todavía con veinte por delante, mientras que el cuarteto encabezado por Miller, con, ya estaba a más de dos segundos de la cabeza.Bien apuntado desde el muro, Marc Márquez protagonizó su segunda vuelta rápida en el quinto giro para recuperar el medio segundo que anteriormente le había quitado Quartararo y que le devolvía "cierta tranquilidad", pero, de veinte años, esperando el error del campeón mundial para intentar conseguir su primera victoria en MotoGP.La carrera se convirtió ya desde ese momento en una prueba de precisión milimétrica y cada giro en el que, éste hacia lo propio al siguiente, manteniéndose las diferencias en todo momento en torno al segundo, hasta que llegado el ecuador de la carrera el piloto francés pareció arrojar la toalla al instalarse en los dos segundos de distancia.Sólo un error de alguno de ellos podría propiciar un cambio de signo en el desenlace final, que daba nuevamente la victoria, décima de la temporada, al campeón del mundo del equipo Repsol Honda, por delante de Fabio Quartararo y Andrea Dovizioso,en las últimas vueltas porEn el cuarteto perseguidor acabó perdiendo el ritmoque se quedó rodando en tierra de nadie hasta que le alcanzaron Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR) y Cal Crutchlow primero y, poco después, también Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR).El británico consiguió la quinta posición tras superar a Morbidelli en la última vuelta, con Rins séptimo y Mir en la octava posición, en tanto que(KTM RC 16) fue undécimo, con Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) en la decimoquinta plaza y(Repsol Honda RC 213 V), decimoséptimo.