Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Cataluña de MotoGP

We haven't seen the last of these two on the podium together! ??@marcmarquez93 is the first to congratulate @FabioQ20! ??#CatalanGP ?? pic.twitter.com/Zh48qg5FcB— MotoGP™ ?? (@MotoGP) 16 de junio de 2019
Chaos at turn 10! ??@lorenzo99, @AndreaDovizioso, @mvkoficial12 and @ValeYellow46 are ALL down! ??#CatalanGP ?? pic.twitter.com/qdtZJ7em44— MotoGP™ ?? (@MotoGP) 16 de junio de 2019
Another rider drops out of podium contention! ??@calcrutchlow is unable to slow down as he battles with good friend @jackmilleraus! ??#CatalanGP ?? pic.twitter.com/0qWqfsApX8— MotoGP™ ?? (@MotoGP) 16 de junio de 2019
Calendario MotoGP 2019
|10-03
|Qatar
|Losail
|31-03
|Argentina
|Termas Río Hondo
|14-04
|Austin
|Las Américas
|05-05
|España
|Jerez
|19-05
|Francia
|Le Mans
|02-06
|Italia
|Mugello
|16-06
|Catalunya
|Montmeló
|30-06
|Holanda
|Assen
|07-07
|Alemania
|Sachsenring
|04-08
|República Checa
|Brno
|11-08
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|25-08
|Gran Bretaña
|Silverstone
|15-09
|San Marino
|Misano
|22-09
|Aragón
|Motorland
|06-10
|Tailandia
|Chang
|20-10
|Japón
|Motegi
|27-10
|Australia
|Philip Island
|03-11
|Malasia
|Sepang
|17-11
|Valencia
|Cheste
30 de junio
Horarios: