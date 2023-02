Thank you tweeps 🙏

End of 7 years at Twitter!@elonmusk 🙏 for learnings and energy in last 3 months to improve Twitter & Ads!



I believe Twitter can really improve ads in 2-3 months (no necessarily in a week though) 📈💵



Wish I could be actually fired not just deactivated 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ygfrIfwZXY