17 de octubre de 2019
17.10.2019
Reino Unido

La UE y Reino Unido llegan a un acuerdo sobre el Brexit

El pacto, anunciado por Juncker, deberá ser ratificado por el Parlamento británico el sábado

17.10.2019 | 11:43
Protesta contra el Brexit ante el Parlamento británico.
Protesta contra el Brexit ante el Parlamento británico.

La Unión Europea (UE) y el Reino Unido lograron este jueves un acuerdo para la salida de ese país del club comunitario tras maratonianas negociaciones, según anunció a través de la red social Twitter el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker.

"Donde hay voluntad, hay un acuerdo. ¡Tenemos uno!", dijo Juncker en su mensaje, acompañado de una carta dirigida a los líderes de la UE en la que les recomienda respaldar el pacto durante su cumbre de este jueves y viernes en Bruselas.

Según Juncker, se trata de un acuerdo "justo y equilibrado" que testifica "nuestro compromiso para lograr soluciones".




"Recomiendo que el Consejo Europeo respalde este acuerdo", recalcó.

En los últimos días se habían intensificado las negociaciones encabezadas por el francés Michel Barnier por parte de la UE, en quien los Veintisiete tenían depositada "toda su confianza", según indicaron hoy fuentes comunitarias.

El máximo escollo para un acuerdo era encontrar una solución para no levantar una frontera física en la isla de Irlanda.

En su carta dirigida al presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, Juncker pidió a los Veintisiete que den luz verde al texto revisado y a la nueva declaración de intenciones sobre la futura relación entre la Unión Europea y el Reino Unido, e instó a avanzar "con rapidez" hacia el debate sobre esa vinculación futura.

"Los negociadores alcanzaron un acuerdo sobre un protocolo revisado para Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte y una declaración política revisada el 17 de octubre de 2019. Ambos han sido validados por la Comisión Europea. El primer ministro británico también me ha transmitido hoy su aprobación a estos documentos", dijo Juncker en la carta.

Según Juncker, la nueva declaración política sobre la relación futura refleja el cambio de voluntad del nuevo Gobierno británico, que tras la llegada de Boris Johnson se ha mostrado partidario de un estatus más distante en su vinculación futura con la UE, aunque el texto final aún no se conoce.

Boris Johnson celebra el acuerdo



El acuerdo también ha sido anunciado por Boris Johnson. El primer ministro británico ha afirmado que ha conseguido un "nuevo" y "gran" acuerdo del "brexit" o salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE).



En su cuenta de la red social Twitter, el jefe del Gobierno conservador señaló que el Parlamento británico tiene que aprobarlo ahora el próximo sábado en una sesión extraordinaria.
