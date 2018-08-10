Servicios
10 de agosto de 2018
10.08.2018
Al menos cuatro muertos en un tiroteo en Canadá

La Policía de Fredericton ha detenido a un sospechoso y pide a la gente que no salga de casa

10.08.2018 | 14:05

Al menos cuatro personas han resultado muertas hoy en la localidad canadiense de Fredericton, en el este del país, a consecuencia de un tiroteo, informó hoy la policía local. Hay un sospechoso detenido.

En un mensaje enviado por Twitter, la Policía de Fredericton informó de las muertes y solicitó a la población de la localidad que se mantenga en el interior de sus viviendas.





La Policía también señaló que el incidente seguía "activo" y solicitó al público que, "debido al volumen de llamadas", no contacte directamente con la estación de Policía.





En otro tuit, las autoridades han confirmado que hay un sospechoso detenido y que la operación sigue en marcha.





Una residente de la zona en la que se produjo el tiroteo, en el centro de Fredericton, a unos 1.300 kilómetros al este de Toronto, declaró a la radiotelevisión pública canadiense CBC que oyó los primeros disparos alrededor de las 08.00 hora local (11.00 GMT).

A esa misma hora, la Policía de Fredericton pidió, a través de Twitter, que los residentes evitaran Brookside Drive, una de las principales calles de la ciudad, que es la capital de la provincia de Nueva Brunswick y en cuya área metropolitana viven algo más de 100.000 personas.



Imágenes mostradas por las televisiones locales muestran que la Policía ha cortado un tramo de unos dos kilómetros de Brookside Drive.
