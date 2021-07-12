Las ofertas de empleo en Murcia de este lunes vienen protagonizadas por la vacante que lanza Amazon, para cubrir el puesto de Gerente de Personal. Consulta las bases y requisitos para optar a este trabajo y, si cumples con el perfil, registra aquí mismo tu candidatura en el mismo.

Spring selecciona:

WORKFORCE STAFFING MANAGER MURCIA (AMAZON)

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

Are you passionate about your job? Do you like challenges? Are you looking for a career plan?

Would you like to join one of the best companies in the world?

If the answer is yes, we are looking for you!

Our client, Amazon, selects a Workforce Staffing Manager for its facilities in Murcia, Spain.

Description:

At Amazon we believe that every day is still day one.

A day to take a first step. A day to look forwards to new challenges. And today is that day for you. Its your day to be part of something great. A day to make your ideas come to life. And your day to join a company that redefines itself every day. Thats the energy and passion behind Amazon. At Amazon, were working to be the most customer-centric company on earth. To get there, we need exceptionally talented, bright and driven people. Amazon is one of the most recognizable brand names in the world and we distribute millions of products each year to our loyal customers.

Our overall mission is simple: we want Amazon to be the place where our customers can find, discover and buy anything online. Whatever our customers want, we will find the means to deliver it. With your help, Amazon will continue to enable people to discover new worlds.

This is your chance to make history.

We are looking to hire a talented and committed Workforce Staffing Manager (m/f/x) to successfully manage the permanent and temporary labour and to co-ordinate the process of labor management. The WFS Manager will report to the Regional WFS Manager, Spain.

Essential Duties And Responsibilities:

- Understand and have involvement in Labour Planning requirements using the labour capacity planner. Ensure planning team is kept up to date with current labour supply, highlighting any concerns in a timely manner.

- Ensures compliance with EU legislation. Apply same HR policies to GB & BB associates.

- Full ownership and responsibility for ensuring compliance regarding Right to work in the EU & Spain legislation.

- Monitor/a and ensure each agency meet agreed service level agreements.

- Establish and help to maintain agency working relationships across all parties.

- Be responsible for production of metrics relating to labour and headcount requests.

- Review and establish causes for unfavourable trends in the metrics, provide and implement root cause analysis and implement solutions.

- Share findings and best practice with the labour management group.

- Co-ordinate inductions between Operations, Finance, Agencies, Security and L&D.

- Monitor/a consistency with Employee Relations issues and decisions.

- Ensure agencies are compliant with EU directives in relation to Amazon Agency Associates.

- Support and coordinate labour transfer to others sites in the EU.

- Monitor/a agency manager performance and ensuring contractual obligations regarding ratios and KPI are met on a weekly basis.

- Co-ordinate regular meetings between agencies and Amazon to drive best practice across the site, and to address any concerns.

- Audit agencies bi-monthly on quality of assessment and recruitment processes. Increase audits as appropriate.

- Be liaison between Agencies and Amazon Finance Department regarding payment and processing of invoices.

Basic Qualifications:

- Degree or equivalent level qualification

- Fluent English and Spanish language skills

- Excellent project management skills.

- Excellent communication skills with internal and external parties along with the ability to mediate between large groups of suppliers.

- The ability to facilitate between parties resulting from issues which could be process or people based.

- A great focus on attention to detail with the ability to multi-task in a target driven and fast paced organization.

- The ability to think on feet and react to a wide range of issues which may or may not have a direct impact on operations

- The ability to produce detailed reports from large amounts of data relating to order fulfilment , attrition and people issues which would have a direct effect on future orders for the suppliers concerned.

- Flexibility in working hours is essential as would need to be available to work with agencies and the internal recruitment team on induction days to monitor/a service levels reached.

Preferred Qualifications:

- Previous experience of indirect management of third parties.

- Ideally a graduate and CIPD qualified/HR degree.

- Knowledge of employment law and HR / Payroll practices would be advantageous.

- Good IT literacys or other job vacancies.

What do we offer:

- Permanent contract.

- Excellent salary and working conditions.

- Remote working possibilities.

