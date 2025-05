Quién es Ben Shelton, el rival de Carlos Alcaraz en octavos de Roland Garros

PARIS (France), 30/05/2025.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action during his Men's 3rd round match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2025. (Tenis, Abierto, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Francia, España) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ / TERESA SUAREZ / EFE