03 de octubre de 2019
03.10.2019
Fotografía

'Removed', la serie fotográfica que denuncia nuestra adicción a la tecnología moderna

En los retratos, las personas que parecen estar mirando un móvil, ofrecen una imagen solitaria

03.10.2019 | 16:44
El autor ha eliminado los móviles de las fotos.
El autor ha eliminado los móviles de las fotos.

¿Alguna vez te has parado a pensar en lo mucho que hacemos uso del teléfono móvil? Lo tenemos a todas horas, en cualquier lugar, incluso, lo usamos en algunos momentos que compartimos con otras personas.

Con la intención de hacernos reflexionar sobre esta realidad, el fotógrafo internacional Eric Pickersgill ha creado 'Removed', una serie de fotografías donde presenta retratos de personas que parecen estar mirando un teléfono móvil que, en realidad, no está; se ha eliminado de la imagen, revelando un mundo completamente solitario y aislado.



Pickersgill declaró que para llevar a cabo su nuevo proyecto se inspiró que una familia que estaba sentada a su lado en el café Illium en Troy, Nueva York. Todos estaban completamente aislados. No hablaban mucho. El padre y las dos hijas estaban ensimismados en sus teléfonos. La madre miraba por la ventana con mirada triste y solitaria.



"Me entristece el uso de la tecnología interactiva que no permite interactuar con los tuyos".



En palabras del autor, el proyecto " Removed" tiene como objetivo mostrar nuestra adicción a la tecnología moderna, las redes sociales y la hiperconectividad. Él también se reconoce adicto a ella.


.

