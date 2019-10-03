'Removed', la serie fotográfica que denuncia nuestra adicción a la tecnología moderna

¿Alguna vez te has parado a pensar en lo mucho que hacemos uso del teléfono móvil? Lo tenemos a todas horas, en cualquier lugar, incluso, lo usamos en algunos momentos que compartimos con otras personas.
Con la intención de hacernos reflexionar sobre esta realidad, el fotógrafo internacional Eric Pickersgill ha creado 'Removed', una serie de fotografías donde presenta retratos de personas que parecen estar mirando un teléfono móvil que, en realidad, no está; se ha eliminado de la imagen, revelando un mundo completamente solitario y aislado.
"Nemal, 2014" Jefferson, NC. My bestie just became appointed to a Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools principalship. I couldn't be more proud of @nemalpatel. He's always been there for me and my family and I know he always will be. #bestie #removed #connection #bestfriend #teachers #removed
"Family Breakfast" 2018, Botanical Gardens Cafe, Singapore. With Corbin going back to daycare I'll be getting back to work more starting today. Big news coming up soon on upcoming shows and press. #breakfast #singapore #together #alone #fineartphotography #technology #screentime #moments
"Rooftop Swimmer" 2018 / Hanoi, Vietnam. I just did a bunch of updates to my website including new galleries for the work I did in South East Asia last year for the @worldeconomicforum. Link in bio. #removed #screentime #summer #pooldesign #pool #rooftoppool #tech #swimming
