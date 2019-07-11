Escultura con trenzas, así es el impresionante trabajo de Laetitia Ky

Cuando hablamos de arte nos introducimos en un espacio ilimitado: no hay reglas sobre contenido, ni de materia, ni de herramientas€ Por ello, toparse con las innovadoras esculturas capilares de Laetitia Ky nos hace ampliar la mirada hacia un nuevo concepto.
La peluquería siempre ha tenido un relevante papel en la sociedad, y más allá de su función estética, puede asociarse a épocas, modas, movimientos sociales... Sin embargo, esta marfileña va un paso más allá y dota a su pelo de vida. Convierte sus trenzas en divertidas manos, o da forma a animales, personas, árboles y todo tipo de figuras.
Yemaya queen of sea, mother of pisces !!!! ?????????????????? Tag a pisces !!! First underwatershoot ever. It was extremely funny ??????. Thank you @kyflorencia lil sis for going in that pool for me ! ???? #underwater #underwatershoot #pisces #fish #pool #swimming #zodiac #atlantis #wlyg #hairart #braids
Dear uterus, do you have something to say to all theses people that want to control you and decide for you ??? Uterus: F.U.C.K Y.A.L.L. The biggest group of people that follow me are american women so it was important for me to do something to show my support in the battle they are right now... if you dont know some states there, restrict the abortion law and i can feel the pain... in my own country we never had the right to do freely abortion... because of that, a lot of young women die everyday when they try to illegaly get rid of their pregnancy... because its illegal, they dont have access to safe way to do it and use sometime extremely dangerous things and ways to abort. Some women here are in the fight to have that right too... so i cant imagine after all the battle, have it, and dont have it after because some men will decide what we should do with our bodies. What happen in america is a lesson for all women around the word... our rights are never acquired. So after the fight to have them, we have to continue to fight to keep them.... a lack of vigilance and everything is taken back from us... this is sad but we all have to keep fighting... Abortion right is a woman right. OUR UTERUS OUR RULES. OUR BODIES OUR RULES. Stay strong. #abortion #womenrights #uterus #art #speak #battle
