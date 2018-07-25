Servicios
Cómics

Así será la vejez de los superhéroes más famosos

Una ilustradora ha humanizado personajes de cómic icónicos para comprobar cómo serían en un futuro

25.07.2018 | 09:26
La versión mayor de Thor.

Si algo comparten entre sí los superhéroes más populares de DC y Marvel es que ninguno de ellos parece llegar a viejo. La magia de los personajes animados es esa, que nunca llegan a envejecer y por tanto sus historias recorren generaciones. Esto se observa también en el cine, donde muchos actores, cada vez más jóvenes, se han puesto el disfraz de 'Superman', 'Spider-Man' o 'Batman', entre otros.

Con el objetivo de humanizar algunos de estos personajes de cómic, la ilustradora Lesya Guseva los ha dibujado en unas imágenes que ha titulado como 'Pensionistas'. El tono humorístico, clásico en esta literatura, se mezcla con la versión vieja de varios villanos y superhéroes conocidos por todos los amantes de este universo.

En el apartado de DC, Guseva se ha centrado sobre todo en 'Batman' y su entorno. Así, se puede ver a Bruce Wayne descansando tranquilamente en su cama, al 'Joker' maquillándose frente a un espejo, a Harley Quinn enseñando a su nieta a amasar pan con un bate de béisbol o a 'Catwoman' a punto de engullirse una tarta de cumpleaños.

Batman


 

Una publicación compartida de Lesya Guseva ??illustrator (@_lesya_guseva_) el


Harley Quinn



Joker



Catwoman




De DC también aparecen ' Flash', escapando a toda velocidad y en silla de ruedas de una enfermera que quiere clavarle una jeringuilla; y ' Wonder Woman' y ' Supergirl', que pasan juntas sus días de jubilación en un banco de un parque.

Flash


 

Una publicación compartida de Lesya Guseva ??illustrator (@_lesya_guseva_) el


Wonder Woman y Supergirl




Por otro lado, el universo Marvel está muy presente gracias a ' Vengadores' como ' Capitán América', quien aparece protegiendo de la lluvia a ' Blancanieves'; Tony Stark, ' Iron Man', como si fuera el nuevo Hugh Hefner; o ' Thor' realizando carpintería con su martillo ante la mirada de su nieto.

Capitán América



Iron Man



Thor


 

Una publicación compartida de Lesya Guseva ??illustrator (@_lesya_guseva_) el



Otros personajes de Marvel muy relevantes se dejan ver igualmente: ' Spider-Man', junto a su mujer, tejiendo con su tela de araña; ' Deadpool', pintando un cartel de ' Iron Man' a escondidas; o ' Doctor Extraño', quien se enfrenta a un genio al ajedrez.

Spider-Man



Deadpool



Doctor Extraño
