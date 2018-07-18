Cardi B y Beyoncé & Jay Z lideran las nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Awards

MTV ha anunciado los nominados para los Video Music Awards 2018, manteniendo este año de nuevo su decisión de eliminar la separación por género de sus categorías. La lista de candidatos reúne a decenas de artistas cuya influencia y contribución han colocado a la música en el centro de la conversación social.

Cardi B lidera las nominaciones en 10 categorías, como "Mejor vídeo", "Mejor canción" o "Artista del año", entre otras. Le sigue The Carters, el dúo formado por Beyoncé y Jay Z para el lanzamiendo del álbum 'Everything is love', que cuenta con 8 nominaciones en categorías como "Vídeo del año", "Mejor colaboración" o "Mejor vídeo Hip Hop" por su reciente single "APES**T".

Otras estrellas como Childish Gambino, Drake o Bruno Mars también han sido nominados este año. MTV España emitirá en exclusiva y en directo los #VMAs 2018 desde el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York la noche del lunes 20 de agosto al martes 21 a las 03:00h, y los ofrecerá de nuevo el martes 21 a las 22:30h. El evento musical llegará a más de 180 países y territorios, y a más de 500 millones de hogares en todo el mundo a través de la red de MTV.

Hasta el viernes 10 de agosto, los fans pueden votar desde Estados Unidos por sus favoritos en las ocho categorías de los "VMAs" 2018, incluyendo "Vídeo del Año", "Artista del año", "Mejor colaboración" y muchas otras, a través de la web vma.mtv.com. Además, las votaciones a "Mejor artista revelación", categoría presentada por Taco Bell, se mantendrán abiertas hasta la emisión de los premios.



Lista completa de los nominados

Vídeo del añp

Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records

Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records



Artista del año

Ariana Grande - Republic Records

Bruno Mars - Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello - Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B - Atlantic Records

Drake - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone - Republic Records



Mejor canción

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa - "New Rules" - Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran - "Perfect" - Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - "rockstar" - Republic Records



Mejor artista revolución

Bazzi - iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B - Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko - Atlantic Records

Lil Pump - Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert - Atlantic Records



Mejor colaboración

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - "Meant to Be" - Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - "Dinero" - Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - "1-800-273-8255" - Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - "Lemon" - i am OTHER/Columbia Records



Mejor vídeo POP

Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato - "Sorry Not Sorry" - Island Records

Ed Sheeran - "Perfect" - Atlantic Records

P!nk - "What About Us" - RCA Records

Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood" - Island Records



Mejor vídeo hip hop

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi" - KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole - "ATM" - Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake - "Walk It Talk It" - Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj - "Chun-Li" - Young Money/Cash Money Records



Mejor artista latino

Daddy Yankee - "Dura" - El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William - "Mi Gente" - UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - "Dinero" - Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - "Échame La Culpa" - UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma - "Felices los 4" - Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma - "Chantaje" - Sony Music Entertainment US Latin



Mejor vídeo dance

Avicii ft. Rita Ora - "Lonely Together" - Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - "One Kiss" - Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers - "Everybody Hates Me" - Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia - "Flames" - Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid - "Silence" - RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne - "Get Low (Street Video)" - Interscope Records



Mejor vídeo rock

Fall Out Boy - "Champion" - Island Records

Foo Fighters - "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" - RCA Records

Imagine Dragons - "Whatever It Takes" - KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park - "One More Light" - Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco - "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" - Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Walk On Water" - Interscope Records



Mejor vídeo con mensaje

Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges - "Liberated" - Columbia Records

Drake - 'God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe - "PYNK" - Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez - "Gatekeeper" - Island Records

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - "1800-273-8255" - Def Jam Recordings

Sawyer Garrity & Andrea Peña ft. Stoneman

Douglas Drama - "Shine" - Independent



Mejor fotografía

Alessia Cara - "Growing Pains" - Def Jam Recordings

Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran - "River" - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood" - Island Records



Mejor dirección

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records

Drake - "God's Plan" - YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ed Sheeran - "Perfect" - Atlantic Records

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - "Say Something" - RCA Records

Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood" - Island Records

Mejor dirección de arte

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records

J. Cole - "ATM" - Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Janelle Monáe - "Make Me Feel" - Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

SZA - "The Weekend" - TDE/RCA Records

Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do" - Big Machine Records



Mejores efectos especiales



Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry" - Republic Records

Avicii ft. Rita Ora - "Lonely Together" - Geffen Records

Eminem ft. Beyoncé - "Walk On Water" - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All The Stars" - TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Maroon 5 - "Wait" - 222/Interscope Records

Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do" - Big Machine Records



Mejor coreografía

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records

Dua Lipa - "IDGAF" - Warner Bros. Records

Justin Timberlake - "Filthy" - RCA Records



Mejor edición

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" - Atlantic Records

The Carters - "APES**T" - Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino - "This Is America" - RCA Records

Janelle Monáe - "Make Me Feel" - Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - "Lemon" - i am OTHER/Columbia Records

Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do" - Big Machine Records