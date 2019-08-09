Servicios
09 de agosto de 2019
09.08.2019
El tierno gesto de un abuelo hacia su nieta en el hospital entusiasma en las redes

Para que la niña se sintiera mejor tras una operación, el anciano decidió pintarle él mismo las uñas

09.08.2019 | 19:01

El abuelo de Ayla Winter, una joven londinense, acudió a visitar a su nieta después de una operación y, para "hacerle sentir mejor", decidió pintarle él mismo las uñas de las manos tal y como "lleva haciendo durante 30 años" con su mujer. Así lo ha explicado en un vídeo compartido el pasado jueves por la propia joven en el que señala que su abuelo es "el amor de su vida".







Las imágenes muestran cómo el hombre, tras ser interrumpido por otro miembro de la familia que también estaba en el hospital, le explica que tiene "un trabajo importante" mientras le pinta las uñas a su nieta y le pregunta cuántas " capas" de esmalte quiere.

El vídeo ha tenido una gran repercusión en Twitter donde cuenta con más de once millones de reproducciones y ha sido compartido más de 200.000 veces. Tras el impacto en redes Ayla ha compartido más imágenes de su abuelo en la que aparece junto a su mujer el día de su boda, cuando ella tenía 19 años, y una instantánea en la que señala " lo afortunada" que esta es por estar casada con su abuelo.







