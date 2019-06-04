Le cortan la cola a un tiburón y lo devuelven al mar para burlarse de él

Dos hombres que viajaban en un barco pesquero por las costas de Groenlandia se han hecho lamentablemente virales tras subir un vídeo a las redes sociales en el que se aprecia cómo le cortan la cola a un tiburón y lo devuelven al mar entre risas y gritos de burla como: "Buena suerte intentando nadar, bastardo".
Los dos pescadores incluso tiran un trozo de la cola a una máquina. La organización Save The Reef, que busca salvar los océanos y vida marítima, lo difundió a través de sus redes sociales, lo que ha provocado inmenso rechazo a lo largo y ancho del mundo. "Lamentablemente, este tipo de matanzas sin sentido acabarán con la vida de nuestros mares, nuestro medio ambiente y, eventualmente, con nuestra propia especie, ¡a menos que cambiemos INMEDIATAMENTE!", escribió la organización en Instagram.
???? Yet again I'm left speechless with the commercial fishing community and its lack of respect for #marinelife. Two fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling "Good luck trying to swim, you bastard" while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. #GreenlandSharks live to between 300-500 years old but don't reach breeding age until about 150. It's also speculated that populations number are low as the shark is fished for its liver oil in the #Scandinavian region. Thankfully the men were promptly fired from their jobs on board. It also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $11600 AUD) in fines on animal cruelty charges... hardly enough for that horrific act in my opinion. @oceanskeepers . . . . . . #greenland #greenlandshark #sharkeducation #sharkconservation #saveshark #saveoursharks #fishing #commercialfishing #animalcruelty #stopanimalcruelty #oceanskeepers #iceland
And there you are......it sucks to see that you are probably good men friends providers fathers but you fucking did this. Your life will forever change I have never in my life seen something so cruel. Your laugh makes me furious never have I wanted to hurt a human as much as I did when I heard your laugh and what u said. This will change you and hopefully you will save and protect I pray you find redemption. we all make mistakes but what u did was evil PURE EVIL. You will get what that shark got. FUCK YOU j