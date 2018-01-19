El secreto de la postura que cambia el aspecto de tu barriga

Tu postura puede hacer que parezca que tienes mucha más tripa de la que en realidad posees. Para comprobarlo no tienes más que situarte delante de un espejo y mírarte de perfil. Fíjate en tu tripa con tu postura normal y después comprueba como disminuye si te colocas de forma recta y con los hombros echados para atrás, como en realidad deberías de ir.
Este truco ha despertado el interés de las redes sociales e incluso se ha creado un hashstag, #30secondbeforeandafter, después de que Workoutbean, una influencer del fitness subiese una foto en la que demostraba la diferencia si se pone la postura correcta:
?THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION PHOTO? I've jumped on the #30secondbeforeandafter ?? challenge and have decided after much hesitation to share this photo. In the photo on the left I am tilting my pelvis forward, bloating my stomach as much as possible (btw I've got mad bloating skills), hunching my shoulders and slumping. In the photo on the right, I'm standing tall, I'm flexing my stomach, my spine is in proper alignment. Girls, for me this photo really reaffirmed how important it is to take your progress photos with the same posture, lighting, etc. It's not about how big of a transformation you've had. It's not about how skinny you appear to be or how heavy you were when you started your journey. It's not about how you compare to other girls who are on the same week as you. I'll tell you what it IS about: strength, integrity, fortitude--things we strive for each and every day that we wake up and choose to be honest with others, but first and foremost, honest with ourselves about our insecurities, our hopes, our struggles, our triumphs. At first this picture embarrassed me. I wasn't going to share it and I've hung onto it for days debating. I'm doing it now because it's REAL. So jump on the bandwagon or don't--either way, let's work together to keep this community transparent and goal driven! #transformationtuesday #not #honest
Abby || THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION PHOTO! It's a #30secondbeforeandafter. This is real life, peeps. Totally relaxed on the left and flexing on the right. Lighting and body positioning can make a photo look completely different. I prefer to flex in most of my photos because I'm proud of the progress I've made. Don't get discouraged and remember that people always have a before picture! #kaylaitsines #bbg #bbgcommunity #motivationmonday
? What a difference a pose makes...and lighting, and angles, and clothing and holding your breath until you go blue! °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Seeing is not always believing °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Body progress snaps can be deceptive...you have the opportunity to show yourself in whatever manner that makes you happy. But it's also good to show that nothing in life is perfect...I want my Instagram to be genuine and real, and show that I am most certainly not perfect! #keepitreal @kayla_itsines . .. ... .. . #30secondbeforeandafter #30secondtransformation #deception #thisisme #keepingitreal #suckingin #changinglight #posingcoach #lightingonpoint #holdingmybreath #seeingisnotbelieving #bodyprogress #progressphoto #inaccurate #showtherealyou #confront #30seconds #honestyisthebest #plankingforpizza #tryingtoinspire #livelovelaugh #healthynotskinny #weightloss #fitnessjourney
