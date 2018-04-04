Servicios
04 de abril de 2018
04.04.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Murcia
26 / 12º
Cartagena
20 / 13º
Lorca
22 / 10º
EN DIRECTO
Champions League: Barcelona - Roma  | Las mejores imágenes del partido  | Liverpool - Manchester City
Obituario

Muere a los 33 años la 'instagramer' motera Annette Carrion en un accidente

La joven se cayó por un barranco con su moto cuando circulaba por una autopista en California

04.04.2018 | 22:03
Carrion en una imagen de su perfil de Instagram.

La popular motera e 'instagramer' estadounidense Annette Carrion, de 33 años, falleció el pasado sábado mientras circulaba con su motocicleta por una autopista en california.

Carrion iba conduciendo una moto Triumph a más de 120 kilómetros por hora por la Ortega Highway, cuando se salió en una curva debido al exceso de velocidad y se fue por un barranco.

La motera había creado un grupo de mujeres motoristas, las Red Line Ravens, y era una de las 'instagramers' más famosas de EEUU. En su perfil de la red social mostraba cada día su pasión por las motos y la velocidad.

 

Happy #MotoMonday, everyone! If anyone is in the Long Beach area, I´ll be at @lbbmwmoto this Wednesday, March 14th covering the BMW Cross Border rally for work - I asked them not to be upset, since I don´t own a BMW, but they assured me that they liked Triumphs too. LOL. I´m excited to meet the owners and capture some cool content for them - I´m hoping I don´t end up walking out with a BMW S1000RR. Have you ever bought a bike on impulse? ???? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift ?? @jmyjamstyle

Una publicación compartida de Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) el







 

??New Video Alert?? Do loud pipes save lives? Debatable. What´s not debatable is how sexy the SC Project exhaust looks on @jmyjamstyle´s Aprilia! Check out my new video (link in bio) to hear what it sounds like, and see the first ride with it on. Let me tell you, this pipe turned a lot of heads. What aftermarket exhaust is your bike rocking? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #aprilia

Una publicación compartida de Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Gente

Carrion en una imagen de su perfil de Instagram.  

Muere a los 33 años la 'instagramer' motera Annette Carrion en un accidente

Comente esta noticia

La joven se cayó por un barranco con su moto cuando circulaba por una autopista en California

Cayetano y Eva, durante la presentación de su hijo. 

Cayetano Rivera celebra el primer mes de su bebé

Comente esta noticia

El diestro ha publicado una foto en la que se puede...

Felipe de Edimburgo en una imagen del pasado año.  

El duque de Edimburgo, hospitalizado

Comente esta noticia

El marido de la reina Isabel II se encuentra ingresado...

Más noticias de Gente
Lo último Lo más leído
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de LaOpinióndeMurciaMapa web
Región
Clasificados
Especiales
laopiniondemurcia.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Murcia, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies