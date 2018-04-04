Muere a los 33 años la 'instagramer' motera Annette Carrion en un accidente

La popular motera e 'instagramer' estadounidense Annette Carrion, de 33 años, falleció el pasado sábado mientras circulaba con su motocicleta por una autopista en california.
Carrion iba conduciendo una moto Triumph a más de 120 kilómetros por hora por la Ortega Highway, cuando se salió en una curva debido al exceso de velocidad y se fue por un barranco.
La motera había creado un grupo de mujeres motoristas, las Red Line Ravens, y era una de las 'instagramers' más famosas de EEUU. En su perfil de la red social mostraba cada día su pasión por las motos y la velocidad.
Happy #MotoMonday, everyone! If anyone is in the Long Beach area, I´ll be at @lbbmwmoto this Wednesday, March 14th covering the BMW Cross Border rally for work - I asked them not to be upset, since I don´t own a BMW, but they assured me that they liked Triumphs too. LOL. I´m excited to meet the owners and capture some cool content for them - I´m hoping I don´t end up walking out with a BMW S1000RR. Have you ever bought a bike on impulse?
I´m really missing the track! I need to sign up for one soon, before they start getting booked. So far, I´ve been to Chuckwalla, SOW, Sears Point/Sonoma, and Auto Club Speedway. Chuckwalla is still one of my favorites. What´s your favorite track?
Do you prefer undertail or side exhausts?
??New Video Alert?? Do loud pipes save lives? Debatable. What´s not debatable is how sexy the SC Project exhaust looks on @jmyjamstyle´s Aprilia! Check out my new video (link in bio) to hear what it sounds like, and see the first ride with it on. Let me tell you, this pipe turned a lot of heads. What aftermarket exhaust is your bike rocking?
It stopped raining here in SoCal, so tomorrow I´ll be riding around LA with the lovely @mizziel! We´ll be motovlogging during the day, and in the evening (9 pm PST) we´ll go live on IG with @ms_keerati!
