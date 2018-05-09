Sin pegamento, sin trucos, sólo gravedad

Michael Grab crea increíbles esculturas de rocas equilibradas únicamente por la gravedad. El artista construye espectaculares torres de piedras usando la gravedad como el único "pegamento" para mantenerlas juntas y en equilibro.
Rockbalancing is a strange alchemical brew of balanced yin and yang energies... however, rockbalancing "competitions" seem a symptom of the neurotic western mind (hyper-masculine, unbalanced yang)... and they make me laugh . . .???? € € #zeropoint #yoga #nohype #justbalance #bethebalance #gravityglue #practice #flow #nature #namaste
The original balance (previous post) fell within a few minutes.. so this is the rebuild. Disregarding the side and bottom embellishments, the core balance consists of the same rocks, same order as the original, however with 3 distinct differences — 2 blatantly obvious, the 3rd much more nuanced, but still distinct enough for me to prefer the original build. Can you distinguish the 3 differences in the core, from the original (previous post)? € € I made sure to rebuild this one with special attention to the locking of vertices in the spine, in order to maximize stability.. (every balance point is its own universe) ??... tune in... € € Since this one was more stable, I decided to play a bit with the sides and bottom.. — another highly original gravity glue design/build concept (specifically in the realm of rockbalancing), dating back to my early years of practice.. € € #meditation #balance #art #zen #zeropoint #yoga #tunein #gravityglue #prettyrocks #original
Once you realize how many single, massive rocks are tipped throughout this frame, you might gain a sense of just how psychotic things get at times.. ?? but this entire garden was merely a stepping stone to a greater creation.. well it´s all kinda one but the dance changed into some kinda magic previously unseen .. also, if interested, I have a first person POV (GoPro) recording on YouTube of this front and center balance... I think listed under the name "stone poetry" ... also if you dig around in my website blog you can find this garden in extended written and photographic evolution.. as well as the "greater creation" I mentioned before.. € € #stonepoetry #reflections #gravityglue #bethebalance #doforlove
