15 de marzo de 2018
15.03.2018
Pintura

Famosos con mucho arte para la pintura

Descubre a cinco celebridades enamoradas del arte, sobre todo de los pinceles y la pintura

15.03.2018 | 18:46
Jim Carrey afirma que pintar le da "libertad".

Las personas famosas suelen tener una intimidad ´reducida´ si la comparamos a la de la gente corriente. Normalmente, cualquier cosa que hagan tiene posibilidades de saberse en todo el mundo. Sin embargo, seguro que la mayoría han conseguido que algunos de sus secretos no se sepan.

Políticos, músicos, actores son juzgados por ser especialmente buenos en su profesión. Pero, ¿qué te parecería comprar un cuadro pintado por George W Bush o por Jim Carrey? A continuación, te presentamos a cinco celebridades que te sorprenderán por su arte en la pintura.

Jim Carrey

El actor y guionista Jim Carrey lleva unos años alejados del cine más taquillero, pero siempre ha sido y será uno de los iconos de la comedia de los años 90. A día de hoy nos ha sorprendido con una faceta no tan conocida: la de pintor y escultor. "Me gusta la independencia que me da pintar. Me encanta la libertad", dice Carrey.

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins es un artista en todos los sentidos: actúa, toca el piano y dibuja de maravilla. Unas habilidades del actor que hasta el momento habían pasado desapercibidas.

 

#JeffMitchumGalleries #LasVegas #BellagioHotel #MGMGrand #AnthonyHopkinsArt

Una publicación compartida de Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins) el


Pierce Brosnan

El conocido actor Pierce Brosman también ha resultado ser todo un artista en la pintura. Al parecer utiliza las acuarelas para relajarse y suele pintar paisajes. Brosnan dona lo que consigue por la venta de sus obras a fines caritativos.

 

In the studio with Dylan on the night of his 21st birthday with his birthday gift painting ...photo @keelyshayebrosnan

Una publicación compartida de Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) el


Lucy Liu

La actriz de 'Los Ángeles de Charlie' y 'Kill Bill' es una talentosa pintora. Resulta que Lucy Liu estudió Bellas Artes y ha pintado varias obras bajo el pseudónimo de Yu Ling para evitar que su figura como actriz influenciara la crítica respecto a su arte. Liu también dona los beneficios de sus ventas.

 

Quality studio time @manacontemporary lucyliu.net

Una publicación compartida de Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) el


George W. Bush

De presidente de los Estados Unidos a pintor. Sorprendentemente Bush pinta a diario y tiene dos estudios propios para poner en práctica su arte. El expresidente se encuentra entre los primero puestos en Amazon con su libro Portaits of Courage (Retratos del Coraje). 192 páginas de óleos que reflejan los rostros de excombatientes del ejército.

